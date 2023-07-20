Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, SEDG, DG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 41,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 18,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 5,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 13,250 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

