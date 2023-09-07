Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, KVUE, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 47,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 546,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 73,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 47,844 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, KVUE options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.