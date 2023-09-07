News & Insights

Markets
NKE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, KVUE, JPM

September 07, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 47,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 546,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 73,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 47,844 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, KVUE options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HRMY Split History
 CGNX Dividend History
 OMER Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
KVUE
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.