Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, IONQ, SRPT

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 35,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,100 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,849 contracts, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
