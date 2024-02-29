Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, IONQ, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 44,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 35,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,100 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,849 contracts, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, IONQ options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.