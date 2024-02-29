News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, IONQ, SRPT

February 29, 2024 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 44,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 35,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,100 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,849 contracts, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, IONQ options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
