Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, INTU, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 21,092 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 7,035 contracts, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

