Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, FRPT, ASLE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 47,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 19,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,201 contracts, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) options are showing a volume of 1,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

