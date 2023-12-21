Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEXT, ROKU, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT), where a total of 11,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.7% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 48,822 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, ROKU options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.