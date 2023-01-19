Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEWR, ITOS, SM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total volume of 2,446 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) options are showing a volume of 2,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) saw options trading volume of 11,064 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEWR options, ITOS options, or SM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Smallcap Stocks
Institutional Holders of RTI
Atlantic Union Bankshares Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.