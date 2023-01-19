Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEWR, ITOS, SM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total volume of 2,446 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) options are showing a volume of 2,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) saw options trading volume of 11,064 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

