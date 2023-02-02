Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, ASO, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 46,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 11,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 63,612 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 14,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
