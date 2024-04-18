Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, AKAM, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 12,361 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 5,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, AKAM options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

