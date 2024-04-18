Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, AKAM, HELE

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 5,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, AKAM options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWMC
ETFs Holding MMYT
OMAB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.