Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, SWK, RL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 65,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 5,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 569,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 2,965 contracts, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
