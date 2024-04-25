News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, GILD, GOOG

April 25, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 125,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 953,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 57,808 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 24,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 157,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 7,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, GILD options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

