Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, GILD, GOOG

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 57,808 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 24,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 157,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 7,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEM options, GILD options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of NBN
Funds Holding LSLT
SUNV Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.