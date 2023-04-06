Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NCLH, MMM, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 79,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 28,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 17,148 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 5,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 17,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, MMM options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

