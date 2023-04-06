Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NCLH, MMM, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 79,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 28,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 17,148 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 5,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 17,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, MMM options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SGA market cap history
SAN Price Target
EGRX Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.