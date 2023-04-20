Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTZ, ABT, TPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ), where a total volume of 2,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 26,957 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 1,760 contracts, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTZ options, ABT options, or TPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.