Markets
MTZ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTZ, ABT, TPC

April 20, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ), where a total volume of 2,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 26,957 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 1,760 contracts, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTZ options, ABT options, or TPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PCBK
 Funds Holding ERHE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTZ
ABT
TPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.