Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTTR, AAPL, OXY

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 682,893 contracts, representing approximately 68.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 91,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 59,646 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTTR options, AAPL options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
