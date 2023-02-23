Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTN, BMBL, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total of 1,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 289,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 12,003 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,900 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 61,605 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

