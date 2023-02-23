Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTN, BMBL, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total of 1,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 289,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 12,003 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,900 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 61,605 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTN options, BMBL options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of AIY
Institutional Holders of ORLY
PBT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.