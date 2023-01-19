Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTB, OSPN, SKX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), where a total of 6,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 623,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN) saw options trading volume of 1,082 contracts, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 8,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 890,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTB options, OSPN options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

