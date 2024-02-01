Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTB, DE, USB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), where a total of 5,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 5,013 contracts, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 38,738 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

