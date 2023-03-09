Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, SBNY, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 29,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 580.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 512,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) saw options trading volume of 37,723 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 337.8% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 58,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, SBNY options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PLOW Videos
Institutional Holders of ININ
DS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.