Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, SBNY, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 29,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 580.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 512,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) saw options trading volume of 37,723 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 337.8% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 58,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, SBNY options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

