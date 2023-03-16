Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, URI, GD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 518,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 188.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 34,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 7,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 786,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 8,838 contracts, representing approximately 883,800 underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
