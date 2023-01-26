Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, DISH, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 515,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 37,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 70,062 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 162% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 26,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 5,591 contracts, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares or approximately 128.1% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

