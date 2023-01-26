Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, DISH, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 515,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 37,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 70,062 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 162% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 26,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 5,591 contracts, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares or approximately 128.1% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, DISH options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Defense Dividend Stocks
MACQU Historical Stock Prices
OVAS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.