Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, BTAI, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 258,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 18,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BTAI) options are showing a volume of 5,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 553,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of BTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of BTAI. Below is a chart showing BTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 67,813 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BTAI options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

