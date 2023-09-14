Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSCI, APO, KBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), where a total of 1,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 294,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 11,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) saw options trading volume of 5,350 contracts, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

