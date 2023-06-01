Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, MRNA, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 123,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 20,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 21,106 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 91,205 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 31,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

