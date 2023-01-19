Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, MRSN, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 62,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Mersana Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRSN) options are showing a volume of 15,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of MRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,700 underlying shares of MRSN. Below is a chart showing MRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 120,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 33,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, MRSN options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IXAQ YTD Return
BWV Average Annual Return
HOTH Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.