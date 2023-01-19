Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, MRSN, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 62,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRSN) options are showing a volume of 15,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of MRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,700 underlying shares of MRSN. Below is a chart showing MRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 120,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 33,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, MRSN options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.