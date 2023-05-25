Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, AAPL, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 35,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 538,107 contracts, representing approximately 53.8 million underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 77,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 30,793 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

