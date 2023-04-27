Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRK, QLYS, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 30,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,700 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) options are showing a volume of 1,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 9,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRK options, QLYS options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
