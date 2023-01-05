Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRK, OSH, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 44,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 15,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) options are showing a volume of 6,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,400 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 16,435 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
