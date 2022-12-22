Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MP, PINS, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 10,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 64,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 19,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 57,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 18,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MP options, PINS options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

