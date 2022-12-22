Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MP, PINS, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 10,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 64,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 19,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 57,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 18,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MP options, PINS options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Future Dividend Aristocrats
LAW market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NAN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.