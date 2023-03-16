Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, SPB, DFS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 18,604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 2,966 contracts, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 10,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, SPB options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.