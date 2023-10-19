Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, MS, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 42,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 27,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 93,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 23,661 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 16,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

