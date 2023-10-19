Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MIDD, AA, LZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total volume of 2,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 277,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 41,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) options are showing a volume of 6,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MIDD options, AA options, or LZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
