Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MHK, GES, CHK

October 19, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK), where a total of 4,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 495,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 806,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 5,552 contracts, representing approximately 555,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) saw options trading volume of 9,052 contracts, representing approximately 905,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MHK options, GES options, or CHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

