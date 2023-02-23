Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: META, LCID, SPTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 264,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 23,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 258,224 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 13,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) options are showing a volume of 1,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
