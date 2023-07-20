Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: META, COF, WHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 290,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 19,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 20,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, COF options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.