Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: META, ALGN, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 432,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 20,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 9,551 contracts, representing approximately 955,100 underlying shares or approximately 121.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 34,228 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.2% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

