Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MET, GPRE, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total of 31,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 4,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 8,465 contracts, representing approximately 846,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
