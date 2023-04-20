Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDC, BTU, SNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), where a total volume of 3,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 310,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 18,191 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) options are showing a volume of 1,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
