Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, MU, CRM

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 200,309 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 17,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 27,410 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, MU options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Healthcare Dividend Stock List
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OVV
United Rentals DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.