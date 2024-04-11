Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, MU, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 7,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 765,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 200,309 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 17,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 27,410 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, MU options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.