Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCO, MAXN, EXEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), where a total of 2,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 493,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,700 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) options are showing a volume of 5,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 11,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,700 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

