Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, GM, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 12,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 60,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 2,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, GM options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Online Investor
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HKD
UFPT Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.