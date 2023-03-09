Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, GM, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 12,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 60,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 2,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, GM options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

