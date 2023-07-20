Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAXN, AA, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN), where a total volume of 9,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 985,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.4% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,800 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 43,235 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 10,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAXN options, AA options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VNO Average Annual Return
CBPO Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of VRM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.