Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAXN, AA, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN), where a total volume of 9,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 985,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.4% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,800 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 43,235 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 10,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

