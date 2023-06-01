Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAC, VVV, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), where a total volume of 10,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,200 underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) options are showing a volume of 12,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of VVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of VVV. Below is a chart showing VVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 24,366 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
