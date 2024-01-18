Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MA, DG, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 9,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 985,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 10,375 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 6,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 666,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
