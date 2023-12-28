Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LVS, BTU, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 36,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 13,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 3,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

