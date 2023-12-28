Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LVS, BTU, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 36,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 13,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 3,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, BTU options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Charles River Laboratories International market cap history
DOLE market cap history
UMED Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.