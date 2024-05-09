Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, SYF, USFD

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 36,179 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 18,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) options are showing a volume of 13,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, SYF options, or USFD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
BIIB Technical Analysis
KBUY Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.