LULU

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, SYF, USFD

May 09, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

May 09, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 14,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring June 28, 2024, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 36,179 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 18,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) options are showing a volume of 13,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, SYF options, or USFD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

