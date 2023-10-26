News & Insights

Markets
LULU

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, LUV, AEP

October 26, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 18,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 32,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) saw options trading volume of 17,661 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 14,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, LUV options, or AEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding CBYL
 RATE Insider Buying
 WW Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
LUV
AEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.