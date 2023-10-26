Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, LUV, AEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 18,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 32,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) saw options trading volume of 17,661 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 14,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, LUV options, or AEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

