Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, LVS, T

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 39,851 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 303.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 61,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 271,982 contracts, representing approximately 27.2 million underlying shares or approximately 100% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 34,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, LVS options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
