Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LMT, MGM, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 8,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 881,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,315 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 31,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 17,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, MGM options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

