Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LMT, COIN, TRTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 8,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 878,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 85,175 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 3,561 contracts, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares or approximately 72% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMT options, COIN options, or TRTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
