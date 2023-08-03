Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LMND, DD, HLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 18,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 28,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 21,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 13,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
