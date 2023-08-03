News & Insights

Markets
LMND

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LMND, DD, HLF

August 03, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 18,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 28,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 21,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 13,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, DD options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 PHF Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ATS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
DD
HLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.